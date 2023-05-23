PM Modi To Address Indian Community In Syndey: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will attend a special community event in Syndeyto celebrate the country's dynamic.
Supporters of PM Modi have organised special buses from Brisbane and Canberra.
Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's address:
Shashi Prabha says, "All of us are excited for PM Modi to arrive. That is the most important... pic.twitter.com/U5RO5zKD6w
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome when he landed in Sydney to commence his three-day visit to Australia. Among those who had gathered to greet PM Modi included 91-year-old Dr Navamani Chandra Bose who journeyed from Melbourne to meet the Indian prime minister in Sydney, according to The Australia Today. Read more
About 170 Indian-origin people took a chartered flight from Melbourne to Sydney to attend an event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will on Tuesday attend a special community event here to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.
"The Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney's community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF's directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.