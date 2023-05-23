PM Modi To Address Indian Community In Syndey: Live Updates

PM Modi will attend a special community event in Syndey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will attend a special community event in Syndeyto celebrate the country's dynamic.

PM Modi is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government.

He will address the community members at the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

The event's organisers, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), are expecting a large turnout.

Supporters of PM Modi have organised special buses from Brisbane and Canberra.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's address:

May 23, 2023 12:54 (IST) #WATCH | Australia | Cultural program underway at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive shortly for a community event. pic.twitter.com/nkcvIO3BYf - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Members of the Indian diaspora express their excitement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event that will be held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia shortly.



Shashi Prabha says, "All of us are excited for PM Modi to arrive. That is the most important...

May 23, 2023 12:53 (IST) #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event to be held shortly at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.



Visuals from the venue. pic.twitter.com/Glg0T0eE8q - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023 12:52 (IST) At 91, Indian-Origin Woman Travels Melbourne To Sydney Just To Greet PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome when he landed in Sydney to commence his three-day visit to Australia. Among those who had gathered to greet PM Modi included 91-year-old Dr Navamani Chandra Bose who journeyed from Melbourne to meet the Indian prime minister in Sydney, according to The Australia Today. Read more

May 23, 2023 12:51 (IST)

#WATCH | 'Welcome Modi' spelt by a recreational aircraft's contrails before the community event in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/d5KhGm6Nm8 - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023