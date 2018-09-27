PM Modi Honoured With UN's Highest Environmental Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured for his pledge to eliminate single use plastic in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded with the United Nations' highest environmental honour for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single use plastic in India by 2022.

Six of the world's most outstanding environmental changemakers have been recognised with the Champions of the Earth Award, the UN's highest environmental honour.

"This year's laureates are recognised for a combination of bold, innovative, and tireless efforts to tackle some of the most urgent environmental issues of our times," the UN Environment Programme said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi have been jointly recognised in the Policy Leadership category for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of levels of cooperation on environmental action, including Macron's work on the Global Pact for the Environment and PM Modi's unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022.

Cochin International Airport has also been awarded for Entrepreneurial Vision, for its leadership in the use of sustainable energy.

