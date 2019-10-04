PM Modi Has Become One Of The Powerful Leaders Of The World: JP Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda today said that US President Donald Trump joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a programme in Houston recently signalled to the world that PM Modi has become

one of the powerful leaders in the world.

Mr Nadda said that Mr Modi's dynamic leadership during the past five years has also shown to the world that he has become one of the powerful global leaders.

When American President Donald Trump broke protocol and joined Modiji in the "Howdy, Modi!" programme held recently in Houston, it sent out a signal to the world that the president of a powerful country follows Modijis developmental programmes, Mr Nadda said in Hazaribagh.

Addressing a BJP workers' programme, Mr Nadda said the Modi government has helped fulfil farmers requirements, taken steps in the health sector and development of connectivity net-works.

With strong policies, India will achieve USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, the former health minister said.

On Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Nadda said that the removal of special status will help the people of the state to enjoy benefits other people of the country are getting through the developmental programmes.

He also praised the Modi government for scrapping triple talaq which, he said, will help Muslim women to join in progressive programmes.

Congratulating BJP workers for the latest membership drive, Mr Nadda urged them to work hard in the coming assembly elections in Jharkhand and help the BJP win 65-plus seats in the 81-member House.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Education Minister Neera Yadav, BJPs state unit president Laxman Gilua, Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha and Koderma MP Annapurna Devi shared the stage with Mr Nadda.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.