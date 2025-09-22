"PM Modi Hard Taskmaster When It Comes To Public Good": Amit Shah To NDTV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an excellent listener when it comes to meetings and taking feedback, but when it is a matter of public good, he is a very hard task master, Union home minister Amit Shah told NDTV today.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Mr Shah was asked about the various facets of the Prime Minister and Mr Shah's own experience of working with him.

Asked whether the Prime Minister is very strict, Mr Shah -- one of PM Modi's closest colleagues over decades -- said it was just a perception that has been created.

"I have told this many times and I would like to repeat it. I have not seen a more patient listener than him. In a meeting, since he is the leader, he speaks at the end. In the cabinet, no matter which department he is in, he gives all the cabinet ministers a chance to speak," Mr Shah said.