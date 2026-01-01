Advertisement
PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings, Prays For Peace, Happiness

PM Modi extended new year greetings to everyone.

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended new year greetings to everyone and prayed for peace and happiness in the society.

"Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Praying for peace and happiness in our society," the prime minister said.

