PM Modi Hails ISRO Heroes For Historic Chanrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Top Quotes

What you all have achieved is one of the most inspiring moments of this era.

After this feat, the entire world has understood India's mettle in the field of science and technology.

You all know that it is a convention to name the spot of the touchdown on the moon. And India too has now decided to name the point where Vikram lander touched down. That point (Chandrayaan-3 landing site) will now be known as 'Shiva-Shakti Point'.

The 'Shakti' in the name 'Shiva-Shakti' comes from the hard work, inspiration and empowerment by the women scientists.

This is not just India's success, but a success for all of humanity. And this achievement is not just ours, but is dedicated to the world. All of mankind will benefit from it.

The women scientists of this mission have played a crucial role in ensuring its success. Without their contribution, this achievement was just not possible. They will inspire generations to come.

India has decided to also name the point where Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander crash-landed.

India had decided not to name that point at that time as it did not feel right at the time, but today, when Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the Moon, the moment is right to dedicate a name to the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark on the Moon - Since we now have "Har Ghar Tiranga" and the Tiranga is even there on the Moon, it is only apt to name the point 'Tiranga Point' - India's first contact with the surface of the Moon.

A third announcement - It has been decided that the day and date of the Chandrayaan-3 lander's success - August 23 - will forever be celebrated as National Space Day.