PM Modi Hails Freedom Fighter Chidambaram Pillai, Says 'Nation Indebted'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary and said the nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle.

VO Chidambaram Pillai is an icon of the freedom movement in Tamil Nadu and respected for his sacrifices for the sake of the nation.

"Tributes to the great V O Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary. Our nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle," PM Modi tweeted.

"He also placed great emphasis on economic progress and becoming self-reliant. His ideals continue to inspire us," he said.

