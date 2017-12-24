NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
LiveResultsMLAsMapsPeopleNOTASeatsRegionsInfographicsVotesMore

PM Modi Hails BJP Victories In UP, Arunachal Pradesh Bypolls

On the bypoll results of Sabang, West Bengal, PM Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal.

All India | | Updated: December 24, 2017 22:42 IST
75 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Hails BJP Victories In UP, Arunachal Pradesh Bypolls

PM Narendra Modi said BJP is committed to working for the villages. (File)

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed BJP victories in Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh assembly bypolls, and said his party is committed to serving the country's villages.

He also expressed happiness over the party's improved performance in a bypoll in West Bengal.

"My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India's villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering," PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, he thanked voters of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the BJP.

"We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast," he said.

On the bypoll results of Sabang, West Bengal, Modi said the BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal.


 

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra ModiUP bypollsArunachal Pradesh Bypolls
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

Sitting MLAs

................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................