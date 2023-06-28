PM Modi Guest Of Honour, 3 Indian Rafales To Take Part In French Parade

The Indian military contingent will also be part of the marching contingent on Bastille Day. (File)

Three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets, as part of a military contingent, are poised to participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees, Paris, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour, a release said.

The French traditional military parade is held in Paris during Bastille Day on July 14. PM Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

Earlier, Indian defence officials also confirmed that the Indian Air Force will be deploying its fighter aircraft to participate in the event's flypast. The Indian military contingent would also be part of the marching contingent on Bastille Day.

At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France's National Day on July 14. Earlier, Macron had tweeted, "Dear Narendra, I am very happy to welcome you to Paris as a guest of honour at the July 14 parade."

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, as per the official statement released by the Indian Embassy in France.

India and France defend the goals and tenets of the United Nations Charter, which serve as the cornerstone of collaboration between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, and share a vision for peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

"This historic visit of PM Modi will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India's G20 Presidency," the official statement added.

