PM Modi Greets Women Scientists Who Played Key Role In Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met and interacted with the women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Prime Minister arrived in Bengaluru on August 26 to congratulate the ISRO team days after the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed successfully on the lunar surface.

In a video, shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi can be seen greeting and talking to women scientists at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). ISRO chief S Somanath is also sitting next to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also highlighted the “crucial role” of women scientists in the Chandrayaan-3 mission while delivering a speech at ISRO. “The women scientists of this mission have played a crucial role in ensuring its success. Without their contribution, this achievement was just not possible. They will inspire generations to come,” he said.

Besides this, PM Modi also made a few announcements including naming the point where Chandrayaan-3 left its mark on the Moon as ‘Tiranga Point'. He also said that India had decided to name the point where Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander crashed on the Moon.

“India had decided not to name that point at that time as it did not feel right at the time, but today, when Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the Moon, the moment is right to dedicate a name to the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark on the Moon - Since we now have "Har Ghar Tiranga" and the Tiranga is even there on the Moon, it is only apt to name the point 'Tiranga Point' - India's first contact with the surface of the Moon,” said PM Modi.

The day, August 23, on which Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the lunar surface will now be celebrated as National Space Day, PM Modi announced.

“The National Space Day will be a day of celebrating science and technology and will inspire generations to come,” he said.