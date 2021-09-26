PM Modi Greets Manmohan Singh On Birthday

PM Modi greeted Manmohan Singh on his birthday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Mr Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 on Sunday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

"Birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and wonderful health," PM Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)