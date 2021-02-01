PM Modi Greets Indian Coast Guard Personnel On Foundation Day

The Indian Coast Guard is celebrating its 45th Raising Day today.

Applauding the exemplary service of the Indian Coast Guard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted its personnel and their families on the foundation day of the force on Monday.

"On the Foundation Day of the Indian Coast Guard, my greetings to all their personnel and their families. Our Coast Guard is courageously ensuring our seas are safe. We are proud of their professionalism and impeccable service," said PM Modi on Twitter.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ICG has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India.

The Indian Coast Guard was incepted on February 1, 1977. True to its motto "Vayam Rakshamah" meaning ''We protect'', the service has to its credit saving over 10,000 lives and apprehending around 14,000 accused since its inception in 1977. On average, the Coast Guard saves one life every second day at sea.