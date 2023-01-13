PM's Message To Foreign Tourists Travelling On MV Ganga Vilas: Top Quotes

The beginning of cruise service on River Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India welcomes all our tourist friends from different parts of the world. India has everything that you can imagine. It also has a lot beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined in words. It can only be experienced from the heart. India has opened its heart to everyone regardless of caste, creed, or religion: PM Modi.

Today will go down in history. The world's longest river cruise will go through UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bangladesh till Dibrugarh in Assam. Through this journey, not only the path of tourism but also the path of trade will open: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

The cruise will cover six places in Bihar. It will visit Buxar, Chapra, Patna, Munger, Sultanganj and Kahalgaon: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.