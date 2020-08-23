PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Mr Baghel, who took over as the state chief minister in 2018, turned 59 on Sunday.

PM Modi greeted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday.

"Best wishes to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday. May God grant him a long life and keep him always healthy," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

