PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Bus Accident In Madhya Pradesh

"to the bereaved families," PM Modi said. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the "horrific" bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district and approved compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives.

At least 18 people, including seven women, died while 20 others went missing after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

"The bus accident in MP's Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

"PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister''s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," PMO said.