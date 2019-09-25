'Climate Change Or Terrorism, Gandhiji's Ideals Are Guiding Light': PM

Even those who had never met Gandhiji were deeply influenced by his life: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi at a programme hosted by India at the United Nations (UN) in New York on Wednesday.

World leaders, including PM Modi, also inaugurated the Gandhi Solar Park at the UN headquarters and released a commemorative stamp issued by the UN on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said speaking on "Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World", PM Modi said the platform was a living example that Mahatma Gandhi was from India but did not belong only to India.

"Even those who had never met Gandhiji were deeply influenced by his life. Whether it was Martin Luthar King Jr or Nelson Mandela, the foundation of their beliefs was Gandhiji, his vision," he said.

The prime minister said today the meaning of democracy had come to be confined to it that people would elect a government of their choice and the government would act as per the expectations of the people.

"But Gandhiji had stressed on the real strength of democracy. He taught people to be self-sufficient and not to depend on governments," he added.

Mahatma Gandhi had pledged to build a society that was not dependent on the government, the prime minister said, adding, "Everyone knows that he had brought change, but it would also be right to say that he had awakened the inner strength of people so they could bring the change themselves."

Mahatma Gandhi would have gone ahead with the fundamentals of independence and self-reliance even if the responsibility of the country's freedom struggle was not on him, he asserted.

"In the last five years, we have given primacy to people's participation. Whether it's the Swachh Bharat Mission or Digital India, people are now leading these campaigns themselves," PM Modi said.

Mahatma Gandhi never wanted to create influence through his life but his life itself became the reason for inspiration, he said, adding, "Today we are living in an era of ''How to Impress'', but Gandhiji's vision was ''How to Inspire''."

"Whether it's climate change or terrorism, corruption or selfishness in public life, Gandhiji's ideals are the guiding light for us when it comes to protecting humanity. I believe that the path shown by Gandhiji will lead to a better world. I believe that as long as Gandhiji''s philosophy remains embedded in humanity, he will remain relevant and continue to inspire us," the prime minister said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and a number of heads of state, including Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, were present during the speech.

