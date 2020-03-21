'Stay In Whichever City You Are,' Says PM A Day Before Janata Curfew

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed people to avoid unnecessary travels.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed people to avoid unnecessary travels and follow the instructions of the of local authorities to avoid spreading of the coronavirus.

PM Modi, in a series of tweets ahead of the Janata Curfew on Sunday, said crowding of public places like railway station and bus stands will increase the risk of spreading virus.

"I request all to stay in their respective cities. This way, we can stop this disease from spreading further. We are playing with our help by crowding place like bus stands and railway stations. Please think about your family and yourself, don't step out if not necessary," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Prime Minister appealed people to practice precaution and not to panic in these testing times.

"Never forget - precautions not panic! It's not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others," the Prime Minister said in his tweet.

He further requested people under home quarantine to follow the advise of doctors and authorities in order to protect their friends and family.

"This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister has called for a ''Janata Curfew'' - where people have been asked voluntarily restrict their travel - from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cutting across party lines, Chief Ministers and other top leaders have shown support to Prime Minister's call, noting that "social distancing" was key to breaking the chain of infection.

As per the health ministry, the number of coronavirus cases have increased to 283 in the country, while four people have died after getting infected by the deadly virus.