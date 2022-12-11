PM Modi Congratulates New Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu

58-year-old Sukhu is a four-time MLA and former chief of Congress in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu after he took oath as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister today.

PM Modi assured CM Sukhu of all possible cooperation from the central government for the development of the state.

Congratulations to Shri Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Ji on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh CM. I assure all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of Himachal Pradesh. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at 1.30 pm on Sunday at Raj Bhavan, Shimla.

He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats.

