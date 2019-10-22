PM Modi Congratulates Justin Trudeau As His Party Returns To Power In Canada

Trudeau's Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biting election on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian premier Justin Trudeau for returning to power.

Trudeau's Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biting election on Monday. But it emerged weaker as a minority government.

"Congratulations @JustinTrudeau. India and Canada are connected by shared values and a strong commitment to democracy as well as plurality.

Looking forward to working together to further strengthen bilateral relations," PM Modi tweeted.

Trudeau would now require at least 13 legislators from his left-leaning rival parties to reach the ''magic number'' of 170 to form a Liberal Party-led minority government in the 338-seat House of Commons.

