PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Indonesia Tsunami Set Off By Volcano

At least 222 people died and hundreds more injured after a volcano-triggered tsunami hit Indonesia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Indonesia due to a tsunami and said India was ready to assist its maritime neighbour in the relief work.

"Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction in Indonesia caused by tsunami ... Condolences to the bereaved families ... India is ready to assist our maritime neighbour and friend in relief work," PM Modi tweeted.

