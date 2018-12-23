PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Indonesia Tsunami Set Off By Volcano

PM Modi said India was ready to assist Indonesia in the relief work post the tsunami.

All India | | Updated: December 23, 2018 21:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Indonesia Tsunami Set Off By Volcano

At least 222 people died and hundreds more injured after a volcano-triggered tsunami hit Indonesia.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Indonesia due to a tsunami and said India was ready to assist its maritime neighbour in the relief work.

"Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction in Indonesia caused by tsunami ... Condolences to the bereaved families ... India is ready to assist our maritime neighbour and friend in relief work," PM Modi tweeted.

At least 222 people were dead and hundreds more injured after a volcano-triggered tsunami hit beaches around Indonesia's Sunda Strait.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indonesia tsunamiKrakatoa volcanoPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas 2018GST Council MeetingBogibeel BridgeIndonesia TsunamiLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsSabarimala TemplePNR StatusTrain StatusBihar Seat ShareImran KhanSanju Samson

................................ Advertisement ................................