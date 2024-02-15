PM Modi Concludes Visit To Qatar After Meeting Top Leadership

Prime Minister Modi also met Father Amir, Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded his visit to Qatar which he said has added "new vigour" to the bilateral friendship and underlined that India looks forward to scaling up cooperation with the Gulf nation in key sectors like trade, investment, technology and culture.

PM Modi's visit was significant as it came a week after Qatar released eight Indian nationals, who were sentenced to death after being arrested here in August 2022.

During his less than 24-hours visit, his second since 2014, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, primarily focusing on significantly expanding India-Qatar ties in areas of trade, energy, investment and new technology.

"My visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward to scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology and culture. I thank the Government and people of Qatar for their hospitality," PM Modi posted on his official X handle along with a 1:24 minute video wrap of his engagements in the Gulf country.

My visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward to scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology and culture. I thank the Government and people of Qatar for their hospitality.

"Had a wonderful meeting with HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad. We reviewed the full range of India-Qatar relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across various sectors. Our nations also look forward to collaborating in futuristic sectors which will benefit our planet," he posted on X along with the photos of the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi also met Father Amir, Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha earlier in the day. "Prime Minister congratulated Father Amir on his visionary leadership that paved the way for Qatar's development over the past decades. The two leaders held discussions on India-Qatar relations," Ministry of External Affairs said. The prime minister also invited Emir Hamad Al-Thani to visit India, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters.

Earlier, Modi had late on Wednesday reached Doha after a whirlwind tour of UAE, where he addressed a well-attended Indian community event, the prestigious World Governments Summit, and also inaugurated UAE's first Hindu stone temple among other engagements.

