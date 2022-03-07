PM Committed To Bringing Back Every Indian From War-Hit Ukraine: Union Minister

Hardeep Puri was sent to countries near Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bringing back every Indian stranded in war-hit Ukraine, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who returned to Delhi on Monday after completing the evacuation process of 6,177 Indian students through Hungary.

Mr Puri was one of the four Union ministers sent to countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians.

"With the last flight yesterday, we completed evacuation of 6,177 students from Hungary. Five flights yesterday were almost full. A big thank you for all assistance we received from the government of Hungary, specially Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry of Interior and other agencies," he tweeted.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister reached Delhi with the last batch of Indian students from Hungarian capital Budapest.

"Delighted to reach Delhi with the last batch of our 6,177 students from Budapest. There is joy, enthusiasm and relief as youngsters reach home and will soon be with their parents and families. Deeply privileged to be of help," he said in another tweet.

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy city in northeast Ukraine amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Interacting with students on board the plane, Mr Puri said, "I want to assure you that the few are remaining there. We are in touch with them and the control room. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally committed to bringing each one of you back home."

Prime Minister Modi on Monday spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sought his "support" in evacuation of Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city.

In a phone conversation that lasted for around 35 minutes, Modi thanked Zelenskyy for the help extended by the government of Ukraine in evacuation of Indian nationals, official sources said.