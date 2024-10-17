PM Modi Chairs NDA Chief Ministers' Meet, Discusses Governance Issues

Chief Ministers from 19 NDA-ruled states met in Chandigarh today for a long pending meet to discuss issues relating to governance and upcoming events of the government, including one to celebrate the Constitution -- Samvidhan ki Amrut Mahotsav. The meeting -- held shortly after the oath ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini -- was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures from the meeting. "Chaired a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people's lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden," his post read.

"The PM gave his observation that since Independence it was the first time yesterday that the oath ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir was held as per the Indian constitution. Before this, the oath ceremony in J&K used to take place as per the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir," said BJP chief JP Nadda, who was present at the meet along with Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath.

"Amit Shah ji moved a proposal that in 2025 we will discuss how democracy was murdered with the imposition of Emergency... Next year, we will celebrate 150 years of Birsa Munda and Sardar Patel and the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he added.

"Deliberations in this meeting will have a structured agenda covering national development issues. It will also discuss subjects like observance of Samvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Year of 50th anniversary of attempt to murder democracy," read a statement from the government released ahead of the meeting.

With the BJP and its allies set to take on opposition alliance in next month's Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, the ruling bloc is looking to draw momentum from its Haryana win to charge at its rivals.

Thirteen Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP participated, along with allies -- Chief Ministers from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, which are governed by NDA partners.