PM Modi Calls Upon Experts For Speedy Conviction In Rape Cases

PM Modi said said technology should be used to the maximum extent. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked forensic experts on Thursday to adopt modern techniques like DNA profiling in rape cases to ensure speedy justice.

He said the central government had approved the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 in view of the importance of DNA technology in forensic investigation.

"I call upon forensic experts to help the judiciary by using DNA profiling as much as possible so that culprits of brutal rape cases are punished immediately and the victims get justice," PM Modi said while addressing the 4th convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) said in Gandhinagar .

He said technology should be used to the maximum extent to ensure speedy delivery of justice.

"In order to deal with rapidly changing crime scenario, you also have to develop newer techniques to ensure that criminals are not spared," the prime minister said.

He said criminals and their ways of committing crime are constantly changing.

"Forensic science, the police and the judiciary are three important pillars to ensure criminal justice delivery system, so that citizens feel safe and the crime is kept under check," PM Modi said.

He said Gujarat had adopted a holistic approach in developing these three areas.

Advertisement

"Establishment of the Raksha Shakti University, the National Law University and the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University are steps taken in this direction," he said.

It is a matter of pride that the GFSU achieved such a benchmark of academic excellence in short time wherein it was awarded "A" grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, the PM said.

Invoking Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi said the spiritual leader used to say that each soul is potentially divine. "Each one of us has tremendous strength that is waiting to be explored. The first step towards manifesting this strength is to believe in oneself," he said.

PM Modi said, "Believe in yourself. Believe in your abilities. Your education and intelligence has trained you to think out of the box. Ensure that you use these skills not only to keep pace with the changes around us, but also to drive progressive changes that make our world a better place. Generations to come will thank you for it."

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill 2018, which is aimed at expanding the application of DNA-based forensic technologies to support and strengthen the justice delivery system of the country.

"In view of the importance of DNA technology in forensic investigation, my government has approved this bill. The aim of the bill is to ensure that all DNA tests remain reliable and the data remains safe," PM Modi said.