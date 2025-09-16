Nirmala Sitharaman Recounts When PM Modi Sent His Doctor To Check On Her

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared an anecdote about how he ensured her well-being after her first Union Budget speech.

"People see Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji as a strong, serious, and determined leader, and yes, he is all of that. But I have also seen another side of him, one that is tender, thoughtful, and humane," Ms Sitharaman wrote on X.

Recounting the moment she returned home exhausted after delivering her almost two-and-a-half-hour speech in 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The day of my very first budget speech is one I will never forget, though not for the reasons most might expect."

In a few days time we shall mark Hon. PM @narendramodi's birthday as a part of #SevaPakhwada2025 . Wish to recall how, based on my experience, I see a strong leader in PM Modi who is caring and compassionate too.



The finance minister revealed that PM Modi called her to ask, "Why didn't you take care of yourself?" According to Ms Sitharaman, PM Modi immediately sent his doctor to her home to conduct necessary tests and ensure she was safe.

"What moved me most was that this concern did not fade with time. Even today, every now and then, he reminds me: 'Are you looking after yourself? How are you keeping?'"

In a video shared on X, Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated on the incident, explaining how she had become dehydrated during the lengthy speech.

"He has so many ministers, and it's all right. But if you take care of yourself, you are going to serve. If not... he makes sure that you take care of yourself," she said.

Ms Sitharaman said that while the Prime Minister is widely regarded as a strong and determined leader, he also shows a deeply compassionate side. "That combination of firmness and compassion is what makes him different," she wrote, tagging "Modi Story", a page dedicated to sharing inspiring stories about PM Modi through personal experiences.

She added, "For someone who leads a nation, who juggles responsibilities that touch every corner of the country, to remember and worry about the well-being of his colleagues is something extraordinary."

Ms Sitharaman said PM Modi's birthday was a part of "Seva Pakhwada 2025."

This is a nationwide initiative launched by the BJP to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday. The campaign will span 15 days, concluding on October 2. It will consist of various public welfare activities across India.