Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi On His 74th Birthday

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to X to wish a happy birthday to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday and said they will continue to strengthen the ties between the two countries. Giorgia Meloni, 47, who has been serving as the prime minister of Italy since October 2022, also shared a photograph of herself shaking hands with the Indian prime minister.

"Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi . I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us," Ms Meloni wrote on X.

Tanti auguri di buon compleanno al Primo Ministro dell'India @narendramodi. Sono certa che continueremo a rafforzare la nostra amicizia e la collaborazione tra Italia e India, per affrontare insieme le sfide globali che ci attendono 🇮🇹🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pqXo0ljK8F — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2024

Mr Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat. He was sworn-in as India's prime minister for a historic third time on June 9, 2024.

Mr Modi spent most of his day in Odisha during which he launched the state government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides railway and national highway projects.

Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Mr Modi recalled how he used to visit his mother on his birthday and take her blessings.

