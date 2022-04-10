PM Modi, Biden's Virtual Meet Tomorrow, Will Review Bilateral Cooperation

Amid hectic diplomatic activity with growing pressure from the West on India's oil deals with Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually meet with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

"The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," a media release said.

The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, it added.

This interaction will be followed by the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.