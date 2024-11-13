First American Turkey Shipment Leaves For Indian Market

The first shipment of American Turkey products for India left on Tuesday, marking a new phase in the bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

The shipment comes over a year after India agreed to the American request to reduce high tariffs on US turkey products.

US Senator from Virginia Mark Warner, who is also co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, said this marks a historic milestone in international trade, expanding the reach of American turkey products in global markets, and opening new doors for US turkey producers.

"This shipment is a tremendous opportunity for Virginia's poultry producers and a huge step forward for US-India trade," he said.

"As co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I look forward to the ongoing cooperation between our two nations and to seeing a wealth of new opportunities open up for Virginia's poultry producers,” Warner said.

This shipment comes as a result of a trade agreement and tariff reduction, facilitated by a collaborative effort between the two countries.

Last year, ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, Warner was joined by a number of his colleagues in urging Ambassador Katherine Tai to increase market access for US turkey and poultry products. These products previously faced significant barriers from the Indian market due to prohibitively high tariff.

"Our US turkey producers have long been committed to providing safe, nutritious, and versatile protein options worldwide, and we're excited to see Indian consumers experience the exceptional quality of American turkey," said Leslee Oden, CEO of the National Turkey Federation.

This first shipment is a testament to the strength of US-India trade relations and a reflection of our shared commitment to expanding food diversity and quality, he said.

John King, president of Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative said the cooperative is "excited to be part of this new market opportunity". He added that the move will help nearly 200 independent turkey grower owners.

Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, also expressed hope of good returns, saying, "Virginia turkey farmers are pleased to offer high quality, lean protein for export to India, and we are grateful for those who facilitated this opportunity." Under the trade agreement announced in September 2023, India eliminated and reduced retaliatory tariffs on US turkey products, paving the way for increased access to the nation's rapidly growing protein market.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)