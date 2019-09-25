PM Modi To Speak Soon At Bloomberg Global Business Forum: LIVE Updates

PM Modi is set to speak at Bloomberg Global Business Forum, New York (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a keynote speaker at a business summit today, which is set to be attended by eminent business and political leaders including Bill Clinton, former International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and several top CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. PM Modi will speak over "Restoring Global Stability" at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

After PM Modi concludes his speech, Bloomberg L.P. CEO Michael Bloomberg will call on PM Modi for a one-on-one meeting.

After the Bloomberg summit, an investment round table organised by India will take place which will see the participation of 40 major companies. The round table have the government seek feedback on the companies' business plans for the country.

PM Modi will also participate in the first-ever India CARICOM summit, which will see the participation of 14 leaders of member countries of the Caribbean community.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Bloomberg Business Forum:

