Come To India, If There's Any Gap I'll Act As Bridge: PM Modi At Global Business Forum

Your scale and our skill can speed up global economic growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented a report card of the country's progress in the five years under him, inviting the US industry to come and invest in India.

"Your desires, and our dreams, match. Your technology, and our talent can change the world. Your scale and our skill can speed up global economic growth... If there is any gap, I will act as a bridge," he said in his address to the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

Foreign Direct Investment is crucial to India at the moment, to prop up the sluggish economy. It is also important if the Prime Minister's goal of pushing the economy to 5 trillion dollars in the next five years is to be achieved.

