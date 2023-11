PM Modi At Ahmedabad Stadium To Watch World Cup Final Between India-Australia

PM Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles are watching World Cup final (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Narendra Modi stadium to watch the ongoing India-Australia final ODI match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles reached Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia and cheer for his team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles are watching the ICC Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

As PM Modi reached the stadium, Australia's Travis Head slammed a century in 95 balls and Australia inches towards victory in the final match.

Australia has already scored 194 runs with seven wickets in hand in 36 overs.

Indian batters concluded an explosive Cricket World Cup with a disappointing performance in the finals against Australia.

India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs after being put to bat first by Aussies. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

In this tournament, Virat has been the top run-getter, both for India and overall. Virat finished with 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62, with three centuries and six fifties.

Skipper Rohit Sharma in 11 matches, scored 597 runs at an average of 54.27. His runs came at a strike rate of almost 126. He scored a century and three fifties. Rohit's best individual score of 131 came against Afghanistan. The fact that he made over 500 runs with a century, some half-centuries at a strike rate of over 125 is pretty marvellous and something rare in ODIs.

Opener Shubman Gill had a solid outing as well, scoring 354 runs in nine matches at an average of 44.25, with four fifties.

Middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer (530 runs in 11 matches at an average of 66.25, with two centuries and three fifties) and KL Rahul (452 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 90.76, with a century and two half-centuries) also batted really well to continue the momentum provided by top-order batter in every game.

Ravindra Jadeja (120 runs in five innings) and Suryakumar Yadav (106 runs in seven innings) also delivered some vital contributions.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

