PM Modi Announces Rs 1,200 Crore Assistance For Disaster-Hit Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a Rs 1,200 crore assistance package for the disaster-hit areas of Uttarakhand. The state government has sought Rs 5,702 crore in relief from the Centre after a string of rain-related natural disasters this monsoon. PM Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those left injured.

A central team has already visited the affected areas -- Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Nainital districts -- for inspection.

PM Modi, who arrived in Dehradun earlier today, conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and held a review meeting with the state's officials.

This year, the state has witnessed the highest number of disasters since the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy.

Heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides have ravaged multiple areas of Uttarakhand this monsoon including Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi, Tharali in Chamoli, Chenagad in Rudraprayag, Sainji in Pauri, Kapkot in Bageshwar and parts of Nainital district.

The worst of these was the flash floods at Dharali-Harsil that wiped out these scenic spots on the way to Gangotri, from where the Ganga originates. The area, full of hotels, homestays, restaurants and guest houses, was reduced to a sea of mud and rubble within seconds on August 5.

Official data says natural disasters in the state since April have so far claimed 85 lives, injured 128 people and left 94 missing.

"Upon arriving in Dehradun to review the aerial survey of disaster-affected areas and relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations, we welcomed the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. In this difficult time of natural disaster, his presence among the people of the state reflects his deep sensitivity towards the affected individuals," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X.