'Misfortune That Many Good Things...': PM Modi Amid 'Agnipath' Blowback

PM Modi made the remarks at a public event in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra today said it is India's "misfortune" that good intentions get trapped in politics. His remarks come amid nationwide protests against the Centre's new military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'. The prime minister, however, made no direct reference to the scheme in his speech which was largely focused on the infrastructure and development work his government has been doing for the Delhi-NCR region.

"It is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours. Media also gets dragged into it due to its TRP compulsions," PM Modi said at a public event in New Delhi.

The 'Agnipath' scheme, which was unveiled by the government on Tuesday, aims to bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 into the armed forces for a four-year tenure.

The BJP has come under fire with hundreds of potential recruits protesting against the shorter tenure.

The protests continue in several states, the most intense being in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar. The Centre has announced several concessions amid the protests. There will be a 10 per cent quota in Defence Ministry jobs, spread across the Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 defence public sector undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen.