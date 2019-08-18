"Bhutan Understood Essence Of Happiness," Says PM In Thimphu: Top Quotes

PM Modi addressed the students this morning.

New Delhi: The history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between the people of India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today while addressing students at the Royal University Of Bhutan. "It is natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other. After all, we are close not just due to our geography. Our history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between our peoples and nations," PM Modi said.