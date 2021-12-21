PM Modi Addresses Prayagraj Rally In UP To Reach Women Voters: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today to participate in what the government calls a "one of its kind programme" to be attended by over two lakh women.
This will be the Prime Minister's 10th day in Uttar Pradesh within just month as he leads the BJP's campaign in this politically crucial state where elections are due in less than two months.
In front-page advertisements across newspapers, the government said the programme, pushing 'the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women', will see PM Modi transfer around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of these groups.
Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's Prayagraj rally speech:
- For thousands of years, Prayagraj has been the 'sangam' of 'naari shakti'. Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati themselves flow through this holy land. For us too, women's empowerment and women's strength is a priority.
- The whole country is watching the work done for the development and empowerment of women in UP.
- I have the privilege to transfer crores of rupees into the bank accounts of thousands of women and girls in Uttar Pradesh to help them carry forward their dreams and aspirations.
- Today our daughters and sisters have set up industries of Rs 75,000 crore in UP. Till a few years ago these were people who did not even have a bank account. Today they are powering India ahead.