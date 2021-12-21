PM Modi Addresses Prayagraj Rally In UP To Reach Women Voters: Highlights

PM Modi said the programme will transfer Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today to participate in what the government calls a "one of its kind programme" to be attended by over two lakh women.

This will be the Prime Minister's 10th day in Uttar Pradesh within just month as he leads the BJP's campaign in this politically crucial state where elections are due in less than two months.

In front-page advertisements across newspapers, the government said the programme, pushing 'the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women', will see PM Modi transfer around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of these groups.

Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's Prayagraj rally speech: