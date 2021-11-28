PM Modi Addresses Nation Through Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" today. This is the second last edition of the year.
In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on October 24, the Prime Minister had emphasised on the implementation of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.
The PM had also highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- In December, India celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. On these occasions, I remember our security forces.
- A three-day festival was organized in Kashi in honour of illustrious luminaries - Tulsidas, Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas, Bharatendu Harishchandra, Munshi Premchand and Jaishankar Prasad. All of them played a major role in fostering public awakening.
- We all refer to the glory of Vrindavan, according to our own capabilities but the inner joy of Vrindavan, its inherent spirit, nobody can attain it in its entirety… it is infinite. That is exactly why Vrindavan attracts people from all over the world.
- It is in interest of the world to protect natural resources around us.
- There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area.The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee&revived the river.This is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.
- Today, there are over 70 startups in India that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion. Many Indians are providing solutions to global problems through their startups.