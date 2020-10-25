Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Dussehra and stated that it is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. He urged people to celebrate festivals with restraint and to remember the resolve of ''vocal for local'' while shopping.
"Today is the festival of Vijay Dashmi, i.e. Dussehra. I extend my best wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion. This festival of Dussehra is the festival of victory of truth over untruth. But at the same, it is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the battle, we are fighting (against COVID-19), victory is certain," Prime Minister said in his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat''.
Here are the highlights on Mann Ki Baat:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Begins address to the nation in the 70th edition of his Mann ki Baat programme.
- He greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Be vocal for local during this festive season.
- "This time, amid the of the festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of 'vocal for local.' When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products," he said.
- We must remember soldiers protecting our borders while celebrating festivals, light a ''diya'' for them in your homes.
- World taking note of India's products, PM Mosi cites an example of the rising popularity of Khadi.
- He asked the youth of the country to learn marshal arts. He also talked about local sports like Malkham making global headlines.
- "During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along," PM Modi.
- Unity is strength, Unity is power," said PM Modi. He also urged countrymen to visit a government-run website- ekbharat.gov.in and called for donations for efforts on national integration.
- PM Modi on "Mann Ki Baat" pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi