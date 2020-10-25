Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

PM Modi addresses Nation in his 70th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Dussehra and stated that it is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. He urged people to celebrate festivals with restraint and to remember the resolve of ''vocal for local'' while shopping.

"Today is the festival of Vijay Dashmi, i.e. Dussehra. I extend my best wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion. This festival of Dussehra is the festival of victory of truth over untruth. But at the same, it is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the battle, we are fighting (against COVID-19), victory is certain," Prime Minister said in his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat''.

Here are the highlights on Mann Ki Baat: