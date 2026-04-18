PM Modi LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8:30 pm today. Although there is no confirmation yet on the subject of the address, the timing of the address is significant, as it comes a day after the Women's Reservation Bill failed the Parliament test amid opposition backlash over the government's approach.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi told his Cabinet that the Opposition has committed a mistake by not supporting the women's quota bill and will "face consequences". "They have let down the women of the country.

Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Modi Addressing Nation: