PM Meets Manipur Violence Victims In First Visit Since 2023 Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur's Churachandpur this afternoon, in his first visit in two years since the northeastern state has been on the boil over ethnic violence that erupted in 2023.

The violence victims include the internally displaced persons who had lost their homes in the violence. Visuals showed the Prime Minister greeting young children and receiving a bouquet and a painting from them, before his scheduled address at the Peace Ground in the town.

PM Modi was seen wearing a hat with bird feathers that he received from one of the children, during the meet-and-greet session.

He also laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include urban roads, highway projects, and several hostels for working women, among others.

Speaking at Peace Ground later in the day, he recalled meeting those living in relief camps, and said peace is a prerequisite for development in Manipur. Over 7,000 new homes are being built for those who were displaced, he said, stating that efforts are on to bring back normalcy in Manipur.

The Prime Minister also spoke about expanding connectivity in Manipur.

"We worked on two prongs: we increased the budget for rail and road. We built rural roads. Rs 3700 crore have been spent on national highways in Manipur. Previously, reaching villages was so difficult. Now, many villages have road connectivity," the PM said. Rail connectivity is also being expanded in Manipur, he said, adding that Imphal would soon get linked to the national rail network.

The Prime Minister would also inaugurate Rs 1,200 crore projects in the state capital, Imphal.

PM Modi's Manipur visit assumes significance in the wake of the ethnic violence that had brought the state to a standstill.

The valley-dominant Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. Over 260 have died in the violence, and nearly 50,000 have been internally displaced.

The 'general' category Meiteis want to be included under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis who share ethnic ties with people in neighbouring Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram want a separate administration carved out of Manipur, citing discrimination and unequal share of resources and power with the Meiteis.