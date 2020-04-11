'PM Has Taken Correct Decision To Extend Lockdown', Tweets Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in support of PM Modi's decision to extend the lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus is "correct", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, after a video conference with PM Modi and chief ministers of several other states.

"Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Minutes earlier sources told NDTV that the Prime Minister had indicated an extension of the current lockdown, scheduled to end on Tuesday, as the situation is a "matter of concern".

India has over 7,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and has reported 239 deaths; this morning the government indicated that 40 deaths had been reported in a 24-hour period.

Delhi has reported 903 cases (third-highest in the country) and 13 deaths.

During the meeting today with Prime Minister Modi, in which 13 chief ministers participated, Mr Kejriwal supported extending the lockdown at a national level, saying: "If states decide length of lockdown, then the fight against the coronavirus won't be effective".

"If the lockdown is eased, all kinds of transport, either rail or road, should not be allowed," he added.

Mr Kejriwal's AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government has identified 30 "coronavirus hotspots" across the city, in which strict containment measures are being taken.

This includes a complete ban on people leaving their homes; the government has assured door delivery of essential supplies - groceries, vegetables, etc. - in these areas.

The government will conduct door-to-door screening of every house in a containment zone to identify and isolate coronavirus-positive people.

On Friday Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke to NDTV and said Dilshad Garden, in the northeast of the city, was the first COVID-19 containment zone to be declared coronavirus-free.