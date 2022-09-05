PM Greets Teachers, Pays Homage To Ex-President S Radhakrishnan On Teachers' Day

On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.
Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.
Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WWt4q2appo- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022
"Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds," Modi said in a tweet. "I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," he said.