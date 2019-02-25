At War Memorial Launch, PM Modi Raises Rafale, Attacks Gandhi Family

PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress at the National War Memorial launch.

At the opening of the National War Memorial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the Gandhi family as the opponents who always shortchanged the armed forces - from bullet-proof jackets to helicopters and now the Rafale fighter jets. "Is it the nation first or the family first," he questioned during his address this evening. The hundreds of soldiers, who had gathered at the memorial in the heart of Delhi, responded with slogans of "Bharat Mata ki jai".

"Earlier, how soldiers were treated - you know better than I do... from Bofors to helicopter, all investigations end at the same family. This says a lot," PM Modi said, adding that the Congress was trying to ensure that the Rafale jets do not come to India.

"But when the country's first Rafale flies for the first time in India's skies in a few months, it will end all their conspiracies," the Prime Minister said.

The Congress has made the acquisition of 36 Rafale jets one of their key planks for the coming national elections.

Granting a long-pending demand of the armed forces, the government had approved the National War Memorial project in memory of over 22,500 soldiers, who laid down their lives since Independence.

Announced in 2015, the War Memorial was expected to be inaugurated last year. But it had to be postponed following delay in completion.

Built at the heart of Delhi near the India Gate -- a British-built memorial to Indian soldiers who fell in the First World War - the National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles with a central obelisk.