PM Modi To Inaugurate National War Memorial In Delhi Shortly: Live Updates

National War Memorial Delhi is spread across 40 acres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate the National War Memorial, spread over 40 acres in the India Gate complex, by lighting the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk. Drawing inspiration from the ''Chakravyuh'' formation, the iconic memorial boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that will bear the eternal flame.

A senior defence official said the project has been executed at a cost of Rs 176 crore and its design was selected through a global competition.



PM Modi spoke about the memorial in his ''Mann ki Baat'' programme on Sunday, saying not having such a memorial always pained and surprised him.

"I do believe that for our countrymen, a visit to the National War Memorial will be akin to a pilgrimage to a holy place. The national soldiers'' memorial is a symbol of the nation''s gratitude to those men who made the supreme sacrifice after we gained Independence," he said.

