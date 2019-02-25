PM Modi To Inaugurate National War Memorial In Delhi Shortly: Live Updates

Drawing inspiration from the ''Chakravyuh'' formation, the iconic memorial boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that will bear the eternal flame.

PM Modi To Inaugurate National War Memorial In Delhi Shortly: Live Updates

National War Memorial Delhi is spread across 40 acres.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate the National War Memorial, spread over 40 acres in the India Gate complex, by lighting the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk. Drawing inspiration from the ''Chakravyuh'' formation, the iconic memorial boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that will bear the eternal flame.

A senior defence official said the project has been executed at a cost of Rs 176 crore and its design was selected through a global competition.

PM Modi spoke about the memorial in his ''Mann ki Baat'' programme on Sunday, saying not having such a memorial always pained and surprised him.

"I do believe that for our countrymen, a visit to the National War Memorial will be akin to a pilgrimage to a holy place. The national soldiers'' memorial is a symbol of the nation''s gratitude to those men who made the supreme sacrifice after we gained Independence," he said.

Here are the Live Updates of the National War Memorial Inauguration:


Feb 25, 2019
16:44 (IST)
The India Gate itself is a war memorial built during the British Raj as the All India War Memorial Arch to honour the soldiers who died in the First World War (1914-1918) and the Third Anglo-Afghan War (1919). The landmark has the names of soldiers inscribed on its surface.

Rose petals will be showered during the course of the event by helicopters and a fly-past in ''Missing Man'' formation will also be part of the event.

PM Modi will also attend a rally of ex-servicemen at the National Stadium before unveiling the memorial.
Feb 25, 2019
16:43 (IST)
The layout of the memorial located behind the India Gate canopy and across the National Stadium consists of four concentric circles, radially outwards, namely, the ''Amar Chakra'' or Circle of Immortality, ''Veerta Chakra or Circle of Bravery, ''Tyag Chakra'' or Circle of Sacrifice and ''Rakshak Chakra'' or Circle of Protection, the senior official said.

The central obelisk is topped with an Ashokan Capital and the base bears the famous couplet ''Shaheed ki mazron par...'' by poet Jagdamba Prasad Mishra ''Hitaishi''.

Six bronze murals, made by noted sculptor Ram Sutar, depicting famous battles fought by the Army, Air Force and Navy have been put up in a gallery in the Veerta Chakra zone, he added.

Likewise, 16 walls in concentric fashion have been constructed in the ''Tyag Chakra'' area for paying homage to the over 25,000 battle casualties.
Feb 25, 2019
16:42 (IST)
The names of 25,942 fallen heroes, along with their rank and regiment, are inscribed in the 16 walls of the memorial.

Apart from the soldiers who were killed in the wars in 1947, 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999, the names of the soldiers who died while on Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Srilanka is also inscribed on the memorial.
Feb 25, 2019
16:42 (IST)
The National War Memorial will not replace the Amar Jawan Jyoti which was built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch to commemorate soldiers killed in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The memorial will remain intact, a senior army officer told the news agency PTI.
Feb 25, 2019
16:42 (IST)
Statues of 21 awardees of Param Veer Chakra have also been installed in the National War Memorial. This includes those of the three recipients of the country's highest gallantry award-Subedar Major (Hony Capt) Bana Singh (Retired), Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar.
Feb 25, 2019
16:04 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he will inaugurate the war memorial shortly and shared some pictures:

"In a short while from now, Rashtriya Samar Smaarak, the NationalWarMemorial will be dedicated to the nation.

Here are some glimpses of the Memorial, located near India Gate in Central Delhi."


