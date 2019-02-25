PM Modi To Inaugurate National War Memorial In Delhi Shortly: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly inaugurate the National War Memorial, spread over 40 acres in the India Gate complex, by lighting the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk. Drawing inspiration from the ''Chakravyuh'' formation, the iconic memorial boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that will bear the eternal flame.
A senior defence official said the project has been executed at a cost of Rs 176 crore and its design was selected through a global competition.
PM Modi spoke about the memorial in his ''Mann ki Baat'' programme on Sunday, saying not having such a memorial always pained and surprised him.
"I do believe that for our countrymen, a visit to the National War Memorial will be akin to a pilgrimage to a holy place. The national soldiers'' memorial is a symbol of the nation''s gratitude to those men who made the supreme sacrifice after we gained Independence," he said.
Rose petals will be showered during the course of the event by helicopters and a fly-past in ''Missing Man'' formation will also be part of the event.
PM Modi will also attend a rally of ex-servicemen at the National Stadium before unveiling the memorial.
The central obelisk is topped with an Ashokan Capital and the base bears the famous couplet ''Shaheed ki mazron par...'' by poet Jagdamba Prasad Mishra ''Hitaishi''.
Six bronze murals, made by noted sculptor Ram Sutar, depicting famous battles fought by the Army, Air Force and Navy have been put up in a gallery in the Veerta Chakra zone, he added.
Likewise, 16 walls in concentric fashion have been constructed in the ''Tyag Chakra'' area for paying homage to the over 25,000 battle casualties.
Apart from the soldiers who were killed in the wars in 1947, 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999, the names of the soldiers who died while on Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Srilanka is also inscribed on the memorial.
"In a short while from now, Rashtriya Samar Smaarak, the NationalWarMemorial will be dedicated to the nation.