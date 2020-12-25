PM Modi Addresses Farmers On Good Governance Day: Highlights

PM Modi addresses farmers today on the issue of farm laws protest. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with farmers to allay their concerns related to the farm laws. PM Modi also released Rs 18,000 crore as next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to the farmers. The Prime Minister enabled the transfer of the amount through the push of a button.

Several central ministers, MPs, MLAs and BJP office bearers are present among the electorate to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with farmers on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's interaction with farmers:

Gagan from Arunachal

PM: How do use money received from PM Kisan Card

Ans: I use the money organic farming and medicine.

PM: How many farmers are working with you?

Ans. 446. We are growing ginger.

PM: What is your market?

Ans: We last time sold in Bengaluru and them Delhi.

PM: The company that buys ginger from you, does it also take away your land?

Ans: No sir, they don't take away the land. They only take away the ginger

PM: Yes, but there are some people who are spreading rumours that the company will also take away the land.

Naveen from Odisha

PM: Have you received a the Kisan credit card?

Ans: Yes, I have received the Kisan credit card. I am getting a loan at the interest rate of 4 per cent. Earlier, I used to get the from sahukaar (private lender) at the rate of 20%.

Ganesh Rajan Bhonsle Latur, Maharashtra

Ganesh: I am growing toor and soyabeen.

PM: What did you use to grow earlier?

Ans: I was doing the same. I also have cows and buffaloes.

PM: Have you taken fasal Bima scheme?

Ans: Yes, I have taken the scheme. Last year, I gave a premium of Rs 2,580. My crops got destroyed, I received Rs 53,000 as benefit.

Manoj Patidar Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

PM: Do you have Kisan credit card

Ans: Sir, I have

PM: Is there a difference in your life after the new farm laws?

Ans: Yes sir, we now have new option. Earlier, we could only sell to the mandi. I sold my produce to ITC this year. I liked that we were shown the quality of the product.

PM: Are you satisfied?

Ans: Yes.

PM: You are a farmer yourself, some leader are trying to impose their ideology on farmers. Is there something that these companies cheat with you and say that you produce is not good enough?

Ans: No, if they say so, we will not sell our produce to them.

PM: So you are completely satisfied.

Ans: Yes.

Ram Gulab, UP

Ram Gulab: We produce Dhan, Gehu, Sabzi.

PM: The firm from Ahmedabad that is buying from you, do they pay you full amount?

Ans: Yes sir, earlier we were selling at the rate of Rs 15. Now we are selling to this firm at the rate of Rs 25-30. And they take the produce from our home, we don't have to pay any travel expenses.

PM: That means you are benefitting due to these new laws. Are they taking away your land too?

Ans: No.

PM: This means they are spreading lies.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address: