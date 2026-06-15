Plowing Fields To Touching Clouds: Jewar Airport Changes The Development Story

Today will be remembered in the country's history, not just because one of Asia's biggest airports has started operating from Jewar. This day is historic because it changes how farmers have always been on the other side of developmental projects.

When the first flight took off from Noida International Airport today, its luxury seats weren't occupied by powerful politicians, bureaucrats, or big businessmen. The VIPs on this first flight were the very farmers who gave up their ancestral lands for the airport. They flew straight to Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today and will return on an evening flight.

Police Batons vs True Respect

History has been cruel to the farmers. The country has always welcomed new expressways, shiny railway stations, and luxury airports with exuberance. But behind these projects was the pain of displacement and endless court visits for compensation.

At times, farmers faced batons and bullets for demanding their fair rights. Once such projects were ready, they were chased away by security guards from outside the shiny gates.

But Jewar changes the plot. The farmers here are not helpless victims. They are the chief guests of the celebration. The farmers on whose land the runway has been built are now flying high in the sky on the very first flight from here.

Better Future Of Children

The story doesn't end with a big compensation cheque or the first flight ticket. This airport has completely changed the face of Jewar and the nearby villages. For the farmers who gave up their land, the government has also looked after their children's future.

Skill development centres, new factories, and logistics hubs are coming up across the area. This has opened doors to jobs and career opportunities for the younger generation.

The limits have now expanded beyond the fields of Jewar for the local children. It is now shaping their future.

A New Bond of Trust

It is often believed that big projects cannot be completed without controversies and protests. But Jewar has shown the world a new model. The farmers don't feel cheated today, with the way Yogi Adityanath's government has maintained communication and transparency and taken care of their rehabilitation.

The farmers going to Lucknow to meet the chief minister today isn't just a government formality. It is a celebration of that trust and gratitude visible between the public and the government.

For a farmer who, until yesterday, ploughed and sweated on that very land and is now flying through the clouds right above it, the flight ticket sends a clear message: the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' is not merely a slogan but a ground reality.