Plight Of Children In Jammu And Kashmir 'Worrying': Actor Trisha Krishnan

Actor and UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate Trisha Krishnan, raising concerns over schools in Jammu and Kashmir remaining shut over the last few weeks, has said that the plight of children in Kashmir is "worrying".

She called the shutting down of schools another form of violence inflicted on children. "Anything that is violation of child rights is violence against children."

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under lockdown as a "precautionary measure" earlier this month, when the centre took the surprise step of scrapping its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating it into two distinct union territories.

"I feel lots of things can be stopped and eradicated if a child gets good education," Ms Krishnan said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said that the situation in the Valley has improved significantly, and certain educational institutions located in areas where restrictions have been eased will be reopened on Wednesday.

Continuing her engagement with children as part of her UNICEF responsibilities, particularly on rising sexual offences against children, the actress asked students of Stella Maris College in Chennai to raise awareness on sexual harassment.

She said cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have increased from 9,000 in 2014 to 36,000 in 2016. "We have to wake up do our bit and end the age-old conspiracy of silence. In little ways, we can help by being the voice either by interacting with a peer or starting a social awareness programme against child marriage, etc."

Trisha Krishnan is a film actress and model, who primarily works in Tamil films. At present, she is working on 'Raangi', a film that directed by Saravanan. Director AR Murugadoss has written the story for her.

"It's a very privileged journey. I am in the happiest place with people writing for me. I am glad I have stabilised to a position and I am grateful to the Directors who write for me," she said.

On her role in the upcoming movie, she says: "It is a film I am very excited about. It is also a little bit about social media... something I have not attempted earlier."

On the issue of male actors being paid more than the female actors in the industry, Ms Krishnan said: "I can say times are changing. Being part of the film industry for over 17 years, I would say times are changing."

