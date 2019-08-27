J&K High Schools To Reopen Tomorrow In Areas Where Restrictions Removed

Syed Sehrish Asgar, however, admitted that complete normalcy was yet to be established.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration today said that the situation in the Valley has improved significantly, and certain educational institutions located in areas where restrictions have been eased will be reopened from Wednesday."The situation in Kashmir is getting better with each passing day. As many as 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have been reopened already, and high schools are set to reopen too," Director of Education (Jammu and Kashmir) Younis Malik said at a press meet.

Mr Malik said that efforts were on to improve attendance in educational institutions. "There has been a significant improvement in the attendance of teachers too," he added.

Director of Information & Public Relations (Jammu and Kashmir) Syed Sehrish Asgar, however, admitted that the situation was still far from ideal. "Nobody is saying that everything is normal. Exchanges have increased. The BSNL is carrying out technical work, and they will ensure that lines are opened in a couple of days," she said.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under lockdown as a "precautionary measure" earlier this month, when the centre took the surprise step of scrapping its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating it into two distinct union territories. It also placed many of its political leaders -- including National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti -- under house arrest. They are yet to be released.

