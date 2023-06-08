Pledged Rs 33 Lakh Crore, Investors In UP Now Untraceable: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav tried to put the ruling BJP government in the dock over investment claims in UP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today tried to put the ruling BJP government in the dock over investment claims in Uttar Pradesh saying that investors, who promised to invest during the investors' summit in Lucknow, could not be traced now.

"In the Investors' Summit, earlier, under the pressure of the BJP government, some investors went away saying 'yes', but now they are not being traced," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP government in UP is singing sadly 'Jaane kahan gaye woh log'. The officers are also singing and calling out to the investors, 'Wada na tod, wada na tod' (don't break the promise)," he added in a tweet in Hindi.

He also used the hashtag #bewafa_Niveshak (unfaithful investors).

In Uttar Pradesh, Global Investors' Summit was held in February this year after which the state government has claimed that 10,000 investors showed up at the summit to make investments.

It claimed to have received investment proposals worth more than Rs 33.50 lakh crore, setting a new record in the country.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)