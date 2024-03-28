'Pledge To Make India Developed': Anurag Thakur On First-Time Voters

Anurag Thakur was speaking at NDTV Yuva conclave

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today asked the first-time voters to take a pledge to make India a developed country by 2047.

"Cast your first vote for the growth of the country and pledge to make it a vikshit Bharat or developed India," he said.

There is a lot of awareness among today's youth, Mr Thakur said, adding that they also know about their rights.

"The youth must get their voter ID cards and go and vote despite how hot it may be. Don't lose this opportunity," Mr Thakur told the young audience at the NDTV Yuva conclave.

"Yuva means empowerment, development, passion, growth and commitment," Mr Thakur said at the NDTV Yuva Conclave.

Speaking at the mega event, Mr Thakur claimed that his boss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the best as he is strict at work, but kind towards the citizens of India.

"Most people here have their bosses. But My boss, PM Modi, is the best. He is the strictest at work, but kindest for the citizens of India," Mr Thakur said.

"He hasn't taken a single holiday in 23 years. Even when his mother passed away, he just took a 2 hour break for the funeral and then got back to work. That is the type of commitment the PM has," he added.

