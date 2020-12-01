Pleas Calling For Jagan Reddy's Removal Dismissed By Top Court

Jagan Mohan Reddy had accused Justice NV Ramana of colluding with High Court judges.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has got relief from the Supreme Court, which today dismissed a bunch of petitions demanding his dismissal over his letter to the Chief Justice of India. In the letter, which became public later, the Chief Minister had made allegations against a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Declining the request for an investigation into the matter, the top court said the petitioner "himself does not know what he wants".

"What is the inquiry to be made when the letter has already been in the public domain? The problem is when you read something in a newspaper and file a petition with all kinds of prayers," said the judges who were hearing the case.

One petitioner had also asked for an order to restrain the Chief Minister from making any statements on the Amaravati land scam. "When the gag order has already been lifted by this court, how does this prayer survive now?" the judges questioned.

The judges, however, tagged the petition with pending cases before another bench of the top court.

On October 6, Mr Reddy had written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde claiming Supreme Court's Justice NV Ramana was working against the elected government in Andhra Pradesh.

Citing his order to expedite the pending prosecution against legislators from the ruling YSR Congress, Mr Reddy alleged that the judge was acting on behalf of his opposition, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.

He also accused Justice Ramana of colluding with High Court judges and said they were acting at his behest.

In an earlier hearing, Attorney General KK Venugopal declined to reconsider his refusal to initiate contempt proceedings against the Chief Minister.

Mr Venugopal had refused permission to Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay on November 2 to initiate contempt proceedings in the matter. The Attorney General, however, said his refusal to give consent cannot stop Mr Upadhyay from approaching the court, which can suo motu initiate contempt proceedings against the Chief Minister.